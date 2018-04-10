Maraga massacres were result of ethnic cleansing, says Artsakh presidential spokesman

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS/ARTSAKHPRESS. A brutal crime was committed in the Maraga village based on the policy of ethnic cleansing and occupying Artsakh without Armenians, Davit Babayan – spokesperson of the President of Artsakh, said commenting on the massacres committed by the Azerbaijani forces in Maraga on April 10, 1992.

“Taking into account the impunity factor, we see how Azerbaijan becomes more hateful and fascist. The international community should condemn the crime committed in Maraga. Not condemning it will create new grounds for repetition of similar crimes in different parts of the world. Recognition of this massacre by the international community is one of our key and priority tasks”, Davit Babayan said.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan