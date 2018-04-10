Vardan Minasyan re-appointed head coach of Armenian National Football Team after 4 years

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. Vardan Minasyan will once again be the boss of the Armenian national football team, the Football Federation of Armenia said. Minasyan was the head coach of the team earlier in 2009-2014 also. His term as coach ended in 2013 but he remained in office as acting coach through 2014.

The Federation held its Executive Committee session on April 10 in the Yerevan headquarters. The appointment of a head coach for the national football team was in the agenda.

President of the federation Ruben Hayrapetyan recommended discussing the candidacy of Vardan Minasyan.

Members of the committee were unanimously in favor of Minasyan’s candidacy and he was named the next coach of the team.

At the same time, Armen Gyulbudaghyants was named as head coach of the youth team.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan