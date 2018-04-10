Decade of agricultural development in Armenia - Dutch roses are even exported to Netherlands from Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. Step by step Armenia proves the world that it’s among the best wine makers of the world. During the last 12 months 2 million and 711.5 thousand liters of wine was exported from Armenia.

ARMENPRESS reports agricultural productions worth 308 billion AMD were exported in 2017. During the last decade the volume of agricultural products from orchards, greenhouses and refrigerated products exported from Armenia has grown 10-folds. The main market is Russia.

Modern technologies have given a new breath to traditional agriculture. Armenia pursues the path of a far more productive industrial agriculture. Each resident of Armenia consumes 330 kg of fruits and vegetables annually. Agriculture is the source of income for each third resident, while 33.6% of the employed people, 338 thousand people, work in the sphere of agriculture.

Experts say that a berry greenhouse covering an area of 1000 sq.m. ensures the same amount of income for a farmer as, say, 4-6 hectares of a grape orchard. The best example is in Artik city, where strawberry bushes able to produce 700 grams of crop have been planted. According to the agronomist of “Green Food” company Tatevik Baghdasaryan, 300 tons of crops are expected to be harvested from 3 hectares of berry greenhouses.

According to the Head of the Project Management Division at Spayka JSC Karen Baghdasaryan 55 hectares of high-tech greenhouses have been constructed in Armenia and another 50 hectares will be put into operation this year. “We harvest at least 450 tons annually from 1 hectare of greenhouse. Compared with older greenhouses, the difference between the old and new technologies is nearly 4-fold”.

The transition to high-tech greenhouses ensuring abundant and quality harvest well-suited for transportation is one of the key achievements of Armenia’s agriculture of the recent decade. Armenia made the first step in this direction in 2012. Dutch roses are even exported to the Netherlands from Armenia.

As a result of years of hard work today few people remember that just a few years ago realization of agricultural products was more difficult than its production.

In the autumn of 2009 President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan tasked the processors. “End with the debts. Start to work with contracts so as the farmers know what they grow and for how much they will be able to sell”. A lot changed after this. Food subject for preservation is purveyed now irrespective of the quantity. The state helps the processor with up to 1 billion AMD of cheap loan so as he latter does not delay the payments. When farmers realized that selling the product becomes easier and easier, innovations started to emerge.

In 2007-17 huge sums were allocated to the implementation of infrastructural projects for providing growing fields with water. Construction of new reservoirs and reconstruction of older ones kicked off. Creation of intensive orchards is rapidly growing. The start of the industrial agriculture is given. This is the next achievement of Armenia’s agriculture following the high-tech greenhouses.

These intensive orchards are irrigated through drip system saving 50-70%. Anti-hail nets reduce the risks of hailstorms injuring the fruits.

In 2017 the share of agriculture in the GDP amounted to 22%.

Fish and meat production also develop in Armenia. Fisheries exported over 3000 tons of fish in 2017. In the case of chicken meat the task for now is to meet the needs of domestic demand and to take the place of imported meat that leave the market as a result of the EAEU regulations.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan