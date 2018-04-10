Acting minister Mkrtchyan holds farewell meeting with Russian Ambassador

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. Acting minister of education and science Levon Mkrtchyan on April 10 held a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to Armenia Ivan Volynkin who completes his diplomatic mission, the ministry told Armenpress.

The Armenian acting minister thanked the Ambassador for the cooperation and productive work, stating that he had a great personal contribution to the development of bilateral ties in the fields of science and education. Touching upon the mutual visits of the education and science ministers of Russia and Armenia, Levon Mkrtchyan said the implementation of joint programs reached as a result of agreements will contribute to strengthening scientific-educational cooperation.

In his turn Ambassdor Volynkin thanked the acting minister, expressing hope that the achievements recorded in the bilateral ties in the past years will be continuous.

The Ambassador said it was a great honor for him to work in friendly Armenia and have his contribution to the development of the Armenian-Russian friendly ties.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan