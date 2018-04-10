Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 April

Armenia defeats Belarus in UEFA U14 tournament


YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian U14 football team had its first victory in the UEFA development tournament.

The development tournament kicked off in the Football Academy of Armenia in Yerevan.

The first match featured the Armenian U14 and Belarus U14 teams. Armenia won 2:1.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan




