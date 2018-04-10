Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 April

Rescuers save 10-ton beached whale in Argentina


YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. A 10 ton humpback whale washed ashore in Argentina.

The footage below shows how nearly 50 rescuers drag the giant animal back to the sea.

Experts suspect that the whale suffers an illness and deliberately washed ashore. 

