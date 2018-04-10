Acting PM Karapetyan to play role in administration system – Vice Speaker Sharmazanov

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan will continue playing role in the country’s administration system, but the leader will be the head of the ruling political force Serzh Sargsyan, Vice Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov told reporters, reports Armenpress.

“This is the case in all democratic, parliamentary countries. In any parliamentary country where this or that party comes to power, the candidate for the PM is the person who is the leader of that party”, Sharmazanov said.

He didn’t rule out that Karen Karapetyan can continue his activity in the post of first vice prime minister.

Commenting on the view that during Karen Karapetyan’s tenure it was possible to record high economic growth, Sharmazanov said: “By not overshadowing Karen Karapetyan’s role and significance in the administration system, I want to state that linking the achievements only with one person is not fair. Karen Karapetyan is one of the key representatives of our team, but our team has one leader – Serzh Sargsyan”.

On April 9 Armenia transitioned to a parliamentary system. Armen Sarkissian was sworn in as 4th President of Armenia. On the same day the Government resigned. Armenia will elect new Prime Minister on April 17.

