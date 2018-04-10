Karapetyan appoints acting chief military superintendent

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. Acting PM of Armenia Karen Karapetyan appointed Michael Harutyunyan to serve as acting chief military superintendent.

Michael Arzumanyan has been appointed acting Deputy of Harutyunyan, while Garegin Gabrielylan has been appointed as acting First Deputy.

Michael Harutyunyan served as Armenia’s defense minister in 2007-2008.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan