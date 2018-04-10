Kim Jong Un assesses future talks with U.S. at party meeting

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un chaired a party meeting on Monday where he analyzed the future outcome of dialogue with the United States and development of inter-Korean relations ahead of a summit with South Korea on April 27, Reuters reported citing North Korean media.

In North Korea’s first mention of official dialogue with United States and the summit with Seoul, the North’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) added that Kim Jong Un set “strategic and tactical issues” to be upheld by his powerful Workers’ Party.

Earlier, North Korea has told the United States for the first time that it is prepared to discuss the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula when North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets President Donald Trump, a U.S. official said on Sunday.

