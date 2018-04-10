Temperature to drop 5 degrees in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. Clear weather is expected nationwide in Armenia midday April 10.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast April 11-14 in the evenings in most parts of the country, and on April 15 in Lori, Tavush and Syunik.

Temperature will drop 4-5 degrees April 14-15, meteorologists from the ministry of emergency situations told ARMENPRESS.

In Yerevan – clear weather is expected midday April 10 and on April 15.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely in the evening of April 11-12 and 13-14.

