Temperature to drop 5 degrees in Armenia
YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. Clear weather is expected nationwide in Armenia midday April 10.
Showers and thunderstorms are forecast April 11-14 in the evenings in most parts of the country, and on April 15 in Lori, Tavush and Syunik.
Temperature will drop 4-5 degrees April 14-15, meteorologists from the ministry of emergency situations told ARMENPRESS.
In Yerevan – clear weather is expected midday April 10 and on April 15.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely in the evening of April 11-12 and 13-14.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
