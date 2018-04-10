European Union to increase financial assistance for Armenia
YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. The European Union will increase financial assistance for Armenia for ensuring the effective implementation of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), deputy foreign minister Karen Nazaryan said during parliamentary debates on ratifying CEPA.
“Armenia will be provided the planned volume of EU assistance for 2017-2020, which will be approximately 170-175 million Euros,” he said.
The deputy FM added that the EU has already approved the document on providing the aid.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
- 12:13 Kim Jong Un assesses future talks with U.S. at party meeting
- 12:06 Temperature to drop 5 degrees in Armenia
- 11:47 President Sarkissian considers remarkable firm and reliable historical memory in Armenian- Russian relations
- 11:45 European Union to increase financial assistance for Armenia
- 11:44 Armenia hopeful to receive visa liberalization program from EU soon
- 11:43 Yulia Skripal discharged from hospital
- 11:37 Armenia has assurances that EU will maintain common principles of NK conflict settlement in agreement with Azerbaijan, says deputy FM
- 11:08 No formulation in Armenia-EU Agreement on closing Metsamor nuclear power plant – deputy FM
- 10:48 Turkish military to withdraw from Afrin when Syrian crisis is settled – deputy PM Bozdag
- 10:42 Apple unveils red iPhone 8 in partnership with anti-AIDS/HIV NGO
- 10:33 Lebanon’s tourism minister attends event dedicated to Armenian airline’s 1st anniversary
- 10:31 Armenian lawmakers debate ratification of EU deal
- 10:25 Armenian President highlights Russia’s key role in Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement
- 10:12 Russia warns US of “grave repercussions” for possible Syria strike
- 10:05 Sarkissian plans Moscow visit in first foreign trip as president
- 10:01 First parliamentary sitting after transition kicks off: MPs to debate ratification of CEPA with European Union
- 09:57 US plans military strikes on Syria
- 09:41 Artsakh Defense Army soldier posthumously awarded with Combat Service medal
- 09:38 Armenia’s investment attractiveness to be presented to Swiss businessmen at Geneva forum
- 08:53 European Stocks - 09-04-18
- 08:52 US stocks up - 09-04-18
- 08:51 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-04-18
- 08:50 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 09-04-18
- 08:48 Oil Prices Up - 09-04-18
- 04.09-20:23 Armenian soldier killed by Azerbaijani shooting in Artsakh
- 04.09-19:38 UAE’s top leadership sends congratulatory message to Armen Sarkissian
- 04.09-18:57 We have decided to nominate Serzh Sargsyan’s candidacy for Prime Minister – Karen Karapetyan
- 04.09-18:33 Edward Nalbandian, Alan Duncan discuss issues of Armenian-British agenda
- 04.09-18:14 Armenia-2018. Traditions and modernity – MIR 24 prepares reportage about Armenia
- 04.09-17:59 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan congratulates President Armen Sarkissian on assuming the post
- 04.09-17:57 ARMENPRESS presents exclusive photos of 4th President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian from its archive
- 04.09-17:29 National Assembly Standing Committees unanimously approve Armenia-EU agreement
- 04.09-17:25 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 09-04-18
- 04.09-17:25 Asian Stocks - 09-04-18
- 04.09-16:59 UK’s Minister of State Sir Alan Duncan congratulates President Sarkissian on inauguration in- person in Yerevan
11:07, 04.05.2018
Viewed 7816 times Armenia negotiates with Elon Musk’s Tesla for energy storage battery project
12:28, 04.09.2018
Viewed 5090 times Armen Sarkissian sworn in as 4th President of Armenia
20:05, 04.06.2018
Viewed 2656 times Mkhitaryan will miss the rest of the season due to knee injury – Mirror
16:34, 04.04.2018
Viewed 2576 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan wins Arsenal’s Player of the Month, Goal of the Month
21:14, 04.03.2018
Viewed 1654 times “March for Justice” dedicated to 103rd anniversary of Armenian Genocide do be held in Los Angeles