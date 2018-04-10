European Union to increase financial assistance for Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. The European Union will increase financial assistance for Armenia for ensuring the effective implementation of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), deputy foreign minister Karen Nazaryan said during parliamentary debates on ratifying CEPA.

“Armenia will be provided the planned volume of EU assistance for 2017-2020, which will be approximately 170-175 million Euros,” he said.

The deputy FM added that the EU has already approved the document on providing the aid.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan