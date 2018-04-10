President Sarkissian considers remarkable firm and reliable historical memory in Armenian- Russian relations

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. The relations of Armenia and Russia are distinguished by allied and strategic character bearing on them a dynamic political dialogue at the highest level, productive cooperation in economic, military, military-technical and humanitarian spheres, new President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian said in an interview to the Russian TASS news agency.

He attached importance to the Armenia-Russia partnership in the CSTO, EAEU, OSCE, UN and other platforms, which, according to the President, significantly enriches the entire spectrum of the Armenian-Russian partnership. “Over the past years thanks to the presidents of our two countries Serzh Sargsyan and Vladimir Putin our brotherhood and cooperation gradually developed, received new quality and pace. It’s worth mentioning that during the history of the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations the first state visits of the leaders of the two countries were held especially in the last decade”, the President said.

Armen Sarkissian considered remarkable the firm and reliable historical memory in these relations when people jointly overcame their difficulties and experiences. “We should maintain, enrich and always increase these traditions. We should pay a special focus on expanding the ties between our citizens, and especially the youth. The opportunity to visit Armenia with Russian internal passports, which operates already for two years, significantly facilitated that contact”, the President said.

In the context of having common history, President Sarkissian touched upon the victory in the Great Patriotic War in which the Armenian people as well played a great role. He reminded that there were 600.000 Armenians during the War, half of whom - 300.000, haven’t returned from the battle field.

“I specifically want to mention names of two famous Armenians who are inevitably linked with that victory – double hero of the Soviet Union Marshal Hovhannes (Ivan) Baghramyan and renowned spy, hero of the Soviet Union Gevorg Vardanyan. I had a chance to meet with Marshal Baghramyan when I was studing at the Yerevan State University. My parents communicated with Gevorg Vardanyan and his wife and military assistant Mrs. Gohar in 1940s when they were living in Iran. I highly value the memories of my unforgettable meetings with these unique people in Moscow and Yerevan”, the President said.

He attached great importance to the role of the Great Patriotic War devotees in the patriotic upbringing of the youth. “I and my generation learnt a lot from them, and our duty is to convey this to the youth”, Armen Sarkissian said.

