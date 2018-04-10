Lebanon’s tourism minister attends event dedicated to Armenian airline’s 1st anniversary

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. An event dedicated to the 1st anniversary of the operation of Yerevan-Beirut-Yerevan regular flights by Air Armenia airline was held on April 7 by the sponsorship of minister of tourism of Lebanon Avedis Guidanian and Armenia’s Ambassador to Lebanon Samvel Mkrtchyan, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The event was attended by director of the Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport, representatives of the Lebanese civil aviation, Lebanese-Armenian political, cultural figures and numerous guests.

In their remarks minister Avedis Guidanian and Ambassador Samvel Mkrtchyan specifically highlighted the fact of the flight’s being demanded and attached importance to ensuring its continuation, in particular in the context of expanding tourism volumes between the two countries.

Ambassador Mkrtchyan said the name of airline is symbolic as it outlines Armenia’s role on the world map and invites tourists to visit Armenia.

