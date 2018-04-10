Armenian lawmakers debate ratification of EU deal

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian parliament is debating the issue of ratifying the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership agreement with the European Union.

Deputy minister of foreign affairs Karen Nazaryan presented the agreement to the lawmakers for debates.

“We believe that the effective actions of the executive body in the Armenia-EU relations should be accompanied with the support and trust of the legislative body. I believe that the cooperation agreement between Armenia and the EU is the result of this very support and trust,” he said.

He mentioned that the agreement will strengthen political dialogue between Yerevan and Brussels, lay grounds for continuing economic and social reforms because the firm commitments for democracy, human rights and the rule of law are the foundation of the agreement.

“With the agreement, stronger cooperation in the fields of energy, transportation and environmental issues will be created for the benefit of our people. The agreement marks a new era in the trade relations between Armenia and the EU. It will contribute to economic cooperation by improving the business environment, it will enable new opportunities to the businesses, for investments and jobs”, Nazaryan said.

CEPA will guide the economic and political relations between Armenia and the EU to a higher level, he said.

