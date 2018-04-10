Armenian President highlights Russia’s key role in Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. Russia plays a key role in the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, new President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian said in an interview to TASS.

“Eventually, all regional conflicts find their settlement, they are quite surmountable. History has seen conflicts no less cruel and dramatic”, the President said.

“For more than 25 years talks on the conflict settlement have been held in the format of the OSCE Minsk Group, on the basis of the settlement principles and elements suggested by the co-chairs - Russia, the US and France. Russia plays a key role in the process of the Karabakh settlement as a co-chair of the Minsk Group”, the Armenian President noted.

President Sarkissian recalled that “a three-party ceasefire in Karabakh was achieved 23 years ago exactly due to Russia’s mediation”. “We highly value these mediatory efforts in the search for a peaceful political solution to the problem”, the President added. “It is obvious that political will to achieve peace and accord is necessary for the settlement of the problem. Armenia, for its part, is doing everything it can to achieve peace and expects the same moves from the Azerbaijani side”, the Armenian leader said.

