Russia warns US of “grave repercussions” for possible Syria strike

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. The US will face serious repercussions if it uses force against Syria, Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said.

He said Russia has already notified the US that military operations based on fabricated occasions against Syria, where Russian troops are stationed at the request of the legitimate government, can lead to grave consequences”, Nebenzia said at a UN Security Council session.

US President Donald Trump began laying the groundwork Monday for a possible military strike against the Syrian government in response to an alleged chemical-weapons attack, The Wall Street Journal reported.

At least one U.S. guided-missile destroyer moved toward the Syrian coast.

Mr. Trump said he was likely to make a quick decision on whether to strike after seeing jarring images of dead women and children felled in their homes.

“It will be met, and it will be met forcefully—when, I will not say,” Mr. Trump said Monday evening before meeting with his top military leaders.

“We cannot allow atrocities like that,” Mr. Trump said before meeting with his cabinet to discuss the U.S. response to Syria. “We’ll be making some major decisions over the next 24 to 48 hours.”

Syria and Russia both have denied reports that Mr. Assad’s forces used chemical weapons in the attack on a rebel stronghold that killed at least 43 men, women and children.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan