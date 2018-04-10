Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 April

Artsakh Defense Army soldier posthumously awarded with Combat Service medal


YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on April 9 signed a decree on posthumously awarding Defense Army soldier Narek Harutyunyan with the Combat Service medal for the bravery shown while defending the borders of Artsakh, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration