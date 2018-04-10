Artsakh Defense Army soldier posthumously awarded with Combat Service medal
YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on April 9 signed a decree on posthumously awarding Defense Army soldier Narek Harutyunyan with the Combat Service medal for the bravery shown while defending the borders of Artsakh, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
