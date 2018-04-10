First parliamentary sitting after transition kicks off: MPs to debate ratification of CEPA with European Union

YEREVAN, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. The first sitting of the Armenian parliament after the country’s transitioning to a parliamentary system has kicked off.

Among the issues which lawmakers will debate is the ratification of the Armenia-EU deal.

The debate period has been set up to three hours.

The ratification of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement with the European Union will be the first issue to be debated – as suggested by Naira Zohrabyan, chairperson of the European Integration Affairs committee, and Armen Ashotyan – chairman of the foreign relations committee.

