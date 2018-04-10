LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-04-18
LONDON, APRIL 10, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 9 April:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 6.74% to $2122.00, copper price up by 0.99% to $6810.00, lead price up by 1.46% to $2392.50, nickel price up by 2.48% to $13240.00, tin price down by 0.24% to $20925.00, zinc price down by 0.03% to $3217.50, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price down by 0.27% to $91500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
