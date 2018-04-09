UAE’s top leadership sends congratulatory message to Armen Sarkissian

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. The top leadership of the United Arab Emirates has sent congratulatory messages to Armen Sarkissian on the occasion of the assumption of the President’s Office of Armenia.

ARMENPRESS was informed from UAE’s embassy that UAE President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Prime Minister and ruler of the Emirate of DubaiMohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan have sent congratulatory messages to Armen Sarkissian.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan