We have decided to nominate Serzh Sargsyan’s candidacy for Prime Minister – Karen Karapetyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan spoke about his Saturday meeting with President Serzh Sargsyan, answered the question referring the next Prime Minister and presented his visions, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia.

- Mr. Prime Minister, you met with President Serzh Sargsyan on Saturday. What questions did you discuss during that meeting and did you refer to the expected transactions, especially to the issue of the next Prime Minister of Armenia?

- I briefed President Serzh Sargsyan on the works done by my team. We discussed our present and future opportunities and how to reach them. I am convinced we have very good opportunities to record achievements in the upcoming years. According to our predictions, we will record economic growth and in case of a political dialogue we will be able to implement important reforms and we also clearly understand how we should do that.

Yes, we also referred to the issue of the candidate for the post of the Prime Minister, we talked about the Constitution, and the new model of governance. We shared the opinion that under the conditions of the challenges and issues facing the country the smooth transaction to the new governance model is of key importance. Also, taking into account the achievements reached under the existing configuration of state governance we have decided to offer our party colleagues to preserve the existing configuration for this period of time, meaning to nominate Serzh Sargsyan’s candidacy for the post of the Prime Minister.

Because, I reiterate, it’s of key importance to switch to the new model in a smooth, productive way with diminished risks.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan