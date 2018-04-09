Edward Nalbandian, Alain Dank discuss issues of Armenian-British agenda

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Acting Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian received on April 9 Secretary of State of the United Kingdom for European and American Affairs Alain Dank, who is in Armenia on a working visit.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of MFA Armenia, greeting the guest, Edward Nalbandian thanked the Secretary of State of the UK for attending the inauguration ceremony of the new President of Armenia and noted that this meeting is a good opportunity to discuss issues of Armenian-British agenda and to refer to the implementation process of agreements.

Thanking for the reception, Alain Dank noted that he is glad to once again visit Armenia after his official visit to Yerevan last September, hoping that this visit too will foster the development of Armenian-British relations.

During the meeting the interlocutors spoke about a number of directions of Armenian-British relations, exchanged views on fostering bilateral trade and economic relations.

Edward Nalbandian and Alain Dank discussed a number of regional and international pressing issues.

The acting Foreign Minister of Armenia presented to the British Secretary of State the joint efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair countries aimed at a peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

