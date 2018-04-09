Armenia-2018. Traditions and modernity – MIR 24 prepares reportage about Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Interstate MIR 24 TV has prepared reportage about Armenia. ARMENPRESS reports the film called “Armenia-2018. Traditions and modernity” tells about the ability of Armenians to create a modern state by preserving traditions.

At the beginning of the film correspondent of the TV channel Anna Parpura notes that speaking about Armenia one immediately imagines Mount Ararat the entire beauty of which can be seen only from the Armenian side. “Here a traveler is not only a tourist but also an expected guest. Armenia has been changing during the last 10 years. Schools for the future of children are constructed the results of which are already obvious. We will tell you how Armenians create a new modern country by preserving traditions”, the reporter says.

The film refers to “Tumo” center for creative technologies where children attend after classes to develop their abilities.

The film also refers to the Armenian duduk and carpet weaving. It’s mentioned that the number of vehicles increases by 3 thousands every year, as a result of which traffic jams have become frequent, especially in Yerevan.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan