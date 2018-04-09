ARMENPRESS presents exclusive photos of 4th President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian from its archive

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. The photo archive of ARMENPRESS news agency has numerous photos of Armen Sarkissian’s official meetings and working visits of 1996-97, when he was the Prime Minister of Armenia, as well as other photos illustrating his social and political activities.

Armen Sarkissian took the Oath of Office of President of Armenia midday April 9 at a special session of the Armenian Parliament.

Sarkissian was sworn into office by placing his right hand on the original book of the Constitution of Armenia and a 7th century Bible. “By assuming office of President of Armenia, I swear to be committed to the Constitution of Armenia, to be impartial during fulfillment of my powers, to be guided solely by state and pan-national interests and to contribute my entire strength for the strengthening of national unity. May Gold help me”, Sarkissian said.

The swearing-in was followed by the national anthem of Armenia, and remarks and blessings from Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II. April 9 marks Armenia’s transitioning to a parliamentary system, and the end of tenure of President Serzh Sargsyan. In accordance to the Constitution, the government is expected to resign. Cabinet members will serve as acting ministers until a new government is formed.

