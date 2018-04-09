National Assembly Standing Committees unanimously approve Armenia-EU agreement

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Standing Committees on Foreign Relations and on European Integration of the National Assembly of Armenia came to a positive conclusion over the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between Armenia and the EU, submitting it to the plenary session of the parliament. The agreement was presented to the members of the committees by Deputy FM Karen Nazaryan.

ARMENPRESS reports the Deputy Minister emphasized that the agreement will foster the economic and political relations between Armenia and the EU.

The members of the two Standing Committees unanimously voted in favor of including the agreement into the plenary session of the parliament. It will be discussed during the 4-day sitting kicking off on April 10.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan