UK’s Minister of State Sir Alan Duncan congratulates President Sarkissian on inauguration in- person in Yerevan


YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Minister of State for Europe and the Americas at the Foreign & Commonwealth Office of the UK Sir Alan Duncan congratulated Armen Sarkissian on being sworn in as President of Armenia.

“Congratulations sir” – Duncan said on Twitter and posted a photo from the April 9 inauguration in Yerevan shaking hands with the President.

Armen Sarkissian took the Oath of Office of President of Armenia midday April 9 at a special sitting of the Armenian Parliament.

Duncan posted another photo on Twitter, posing in front of the Honor Guard at the inauguration venue moments before the event began.

