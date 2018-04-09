UK’s Minister of State Sir Alan Duncan congratulates President Sarkissian on inauguration in- person in Yerevan

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Minister of State for Europe and the Americas at the Foreign & Commonwealth Office of the UK Sir Alan Duncan congratulated Armen Sarkissian on being sworn in as President of Armenia.

“Congratulations sir” – Duncan said on Twitter and posted a photo from the April 9 inauguration in Yerevan shaking hands with the President.

Armen Sarkissian took the Oath of Office of President of Armenia midday April 9 at a special sitting of the Armenian Parliament.

Duncan posted another photo on Twitter, posing in front of the Honor Guard at the inauguration venue moments before the event began.

Limbering up for the imminent inauguration of President Sarkissian of Armenia @UKinArmenia pic.twitter.com/LnukyEiZvz — Sir Alan Duncan MP (@AlanDuncanMP) 9 апреля 2018 г.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan