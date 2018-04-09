Sarkissian’s arrival to convey new breath to administration system, says acting PM

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. I have very warm and good relations with the new President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan told reporters after submitting the resignation of the government to the president, as required by the Constitution.

“First of all, I would like to once again congratulate Armen Sarkissian on the occasion of assuming this high position. As you know, moments ago I submitted the resignation of our government to the president. We have very warm and good relations with Mr. Armen Sarkissian. We know each other for a long time. We are friends and like-minded people. I am sure that with Armen Sarkissian’s arrival a new breath will be conveyed to the administration system and a new momentum will be given to the ongoing reforms,” Karapetyan said.

On April 9, Armen Sarkissian signed his first executive order as President on accepting the resignation of the government. In accordance to the Constitution, members of the Cabinet continue serving until a new government is formed.

The ruling party is set to name a candidate for Prime Minister April 9-16, while the voting will take place on April 17 in the Armenian parliament.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan