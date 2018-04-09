Raffi Hovhannisyan considers Armen Sarkissian legitimately elected President

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Raffi Hovhannisyan, member of the board of the opposition “Heritage” party, says newly-elected President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian is a legitimately elected president, reports Armenpress.

Following Sarkissian’s inauguration ceremony in the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex, Raffi Hovhannisyan told reporters that Armen Sarkissian was elected president by a new electoral procedure.

“This is a new electoral procedure, it was an election by the parliament: it was not a national election, it differed from the previous elections, and now we say welcome to Armen Sarkissian. We should wish all the best to him and hope that he will be able to put the beginning of creative Armenia by his own experience and soft words”, Raffi Hovhannisyan said.

He expressed hope that Armen Sarkissian will be able to use his limited powers to propose key changes for the country. “Armen Sarkissian was with me when we raised our state flag at the UN headquarters in New York on March 2, 1992, and several decades later he became 4th President of Armenia”, Raffi Hovhannisyan said.

April 9 marks Armenia’s transitioning to a parliamentary system, and the end of tenure of President Serzh Sargsyan. Armen Sarkissian took the Oath of Office of President of Armenia midday April 9 at a special sitting of the Armenian Parliament. Sarkissian was sworn into office by placing his right hand on the original book of the Constitution of Armenia and a 7th century Bible. “By assuming office of President of Armenia, I swear to be committed to the Constitution of Armenia, to be impartial during fulfillment of my powers, to be guided solely by state and pan-national interests and to contribute my entire strength for the strengthening of national unity. May Gold help me”, Sarkissian said. The swearing-in was followed by the national anthem of Armenia, and remarks and blessings from Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II.

