President Sarkissian thanks acting PM Karen Karapetyan for productive work

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian thanked Karen Karapetyan – the already acting Prime Minister of Armenia who submitted the government’s resignation only minutes earlier – for productive and effective work.

“A few minutes ago Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan submitted his and the government’s resignation. Guided by the Armenian Consitution, I accepted the resignation and signed the order – the first order of the president of the republic – by which Karen Karapetyan and the government will continue the term in office as an acting government.

During the brief conversation, I once again thanked Mr. Karapetyan for his activities, productive and effective work of the recent period. I expressed hope and I am convinced that not only will Karen Karapetyan continue his work as acting leader of the government during this brief period of time, but in the future he will also make his contribution in some form both in the government and the Republic of Armenia, because unfortunately talented people, talented figures like Karen Karapetyan, are unfortunately very few. I hope they will be more in the future. I would like to once again congratulate and wish success,” Sarkissian said.

April 9 marks Armenia’s transitioning to a parliamentary system, and the end of tenure of President Serzh Sargsyan.

Armen Sarkissian took the Oath of Office of President of Armenia midday April 9 at a special sitting of the Armenian Parliament.

Under Article 212 of the Armenian Constitution, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan submitted the Government’s resignation to President Armen Sarkissian.

Members of the Cabinet will continue serving as acting office-holders until a new government is formed.

