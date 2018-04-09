Putin, Erdogan discuss Syria over phone

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on April 9 held a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, a source from the Turkish presidential office said, TASS reports.

“Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan today held a phone talk with President of Russia Vladimir Putin. The sides discussed the bilateral ties, as well as the recent events in Syria. President Erdogan expressed concern over the attacks in Douma and Eastern Ghouta, as well as highlighted the need for joint actions aimed at preventing losses among civilians and delivering humanitarian aid to the region”, the source said.

In addition, the two leaders expressed satisfaction over the results of the session of the High-Level Cooperation Council and the trilateral summit (Russia, Turkey and Iran) dedicated to the Syrian settlement.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan