Ruling party to name PM candidate in few days, says senior Republican

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Republicans (HHK) will debate and present a candidate for next Prime Minister in a few days, HHK parliamentary faction leader Vahram Baghdasaryan told reporters after the inauguration of President Armen Sarkissian.

“Be patient, you’ve been patient for so long, be patient a bit more. A few days are left for our discussion, we will discuss and announce already in a few days,” he said.

Speaking about political forces and initiatives which began a movement against the formation of the next government, Baghdasaryan said that the ruling party will welcome any struggle which will be within the law, because Armenia is a democratic country.

The MP stressed that each political force chooses its roadmap and way of expressing its will itself.

Baghdasaryan also assured that the actions of various political forces and initiatives do not disturb the authorities.

Armen Sarkissian took the Oath of Office of President of Armenia midday April 9 at a special sitting of the Armenian Parliament.

April 9 marks Armenia’s transitioning to a parliamentary system, and the end of tenure of President Serzh Sargsyan.

In accordance to the Constitution, the government resigned. Cabinet members will serve as acting ministers until a new government is formed.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan