President Armen Sarkissian accepts government’s resignation

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed the first decree on April 9 on accepting the government’s resignation, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Earlier Armen Sarkissian met with Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan.

Inauguration ceremony of the 4th President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian was held at the special session of the Parliament in the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex on April 9.

In accordance to the Constitution, Cabinet members will serve as acting ministers until a new government is formed. The term for nominating a candidate for Prime Minister is April 9-16, while the election will take place on April 17 in the Parliament of Armenia under an open voting. The government will be formed within 15 days after a Prime Minister is appointed. The new Prime Minister will then recommend candidates for Vice-PMs and ministers to the President within five days. After this, the President within three days either appoints the Vice PMs and ministers or addresses the Constitutional Court.

The Constitutional Court examines the application and rules a judgment within five days. If the President does not fulfill the requirements under this article within three days, then the given Vice PM or minister is considered appointed by virtue of law.

Within 20 days after the government is formed, the Prime Minister will present the Government’s Program to the Parliament.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan