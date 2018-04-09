Armenian tennis player wins international tournament in Turkey

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenian U16 tennis player Arthur Soghoyan has won an international tennis tournament in Turkey.

Arthur Soghoyan, who is the Best Young Athlete of Armenia, captured the first place in the Tennis Europe Tour U16 tournament which was held in Antalya, Turkey.

The Armenian athlete defeated Bulgaria’s Nikolai Nedelchev 7:6, 4:6, 6:3 in the final.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan