ARF to support any candidate nominated by ruling party for post of prime minister

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. The ARF party will support any candidate nominated by the ruling Republican Party for the post of the prime minister, ARF Bureau representative Hrant Margaryan told reporters after the inauguration ceremony of the 4th President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian in the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex, reports Armenpress.

“Whoever will be their candidate, we will welcome since it is stated in the coalition agreement that the Republican Party nominates the candidate for the PM as they are majority”, Margaryan said.

Asked whom he sees for the post of the PM, Hrant Margaryan said if the ARF formed a majority he would see an ARF representative in that post, but as they are not a majority, they will respect the opinion of the majority. “Whom they will decide to nominate, we will elect that person”, he said.

As for the expectations from President Armen Sarkissian, Hrant Margaryan said his task is to form an atmosphere for national unity, new relations norms between political forces, present new initiatives in terms of the national value system. Hrant Margaryan stated that Armen Sarkissian’s election as President was a right decision as he is a promising figure and is not a politicized person.

April 9 marks Armenia’s transitioning to a parliamentary system, and the end of tenure of President Serzh Sargsyan. Armen Sarkissian took the Oath of Office of President of Armenia midday April 9 at a special sitting of the Armenian Parliament. In accordance to the Constitution, the government is expected to resign. Cabinet members will serve as acting ministers until a new government is formed. The term for nominating a candidate for Prime Minister is April 9-16, while the election will take place on April 17 in the Parliament of Armenia under an open voting.

