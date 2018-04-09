President Sarkissian honors fallen heroes in Yerablur Pantheon after inauguration

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Shortly after being inaugurated, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian visited the Yerablur Military Pantheon of Yerevan to pay tribute to those sacrificed their lives for the independence of their country.

Accompanied by defense minister Vigen Sargsyan, the new President of Armenia laid flowers at the tombs of Sparapet Vazgen Sargsyan, Commander Andranik Ozanyan, and laid a wreath at the memorial of the fallen soldiers of the Artsakh War.

The military choir of the Defense Ministry was performing the anthem of the Armed Forces in the pantheon.

Armen Sarkissian took the Oath of Office of President of Armenia midday April 9 at a special sitting of the Armenian Parliament.

Sarkissian was sworn into office by placing his right hand on the original book of the Constitution of Armenia and a 7th century Bible.

“By assuming office of President of Armenia, I swear to be committed to the Constitution of Armenia, to be impartial during fulfillment of my powers, to be guided solely by state and pan-national interests and to contribute my entire strength for the strengthening of national unity. May Gold help me”, Sarkissian said.

The swearing-in was followed by the national anthem of Armenia, and remarks and blessings from Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II.

April 9 marks Armenia’s transitioning to a parliamentary system, and the end of tenure of President Serzh Sargsyan.

In accordance to the Constitution, the government is expected to resign. Cabinet members will serve as acting ministers until a new government is formed.

