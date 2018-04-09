FM Lavrov considers Armenia’s experience to develop relations with EAEU and EU successful

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov is confident that by its example Armenia shows that it is possible to develop the relations at all directions, reports Armenpress.

“By its example Armenia really shows that in practice it is absolutely not meaningless to develop the relations at all directions. Quite the contrary, this is a beneficial policy and useful for that country. One should not put the countries of the post-Soviet space before a fake choice – be either with the West or Russia. This is absolutely a politicized approach. The fact that Armenia insisted on such relations with the EU, which also include recognition of Armenia’s rights and duties in other integration processes as a component in the documents signed, in my opinion, was a right step”, Russia’s Lavrov said, in response to questions of Armenian media outlets, according to which whether it is possible for the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the European Union to combine their interests and develop the cooperation in the future.

He recalled that in 2015 the Eurasian Economic Union proposed the European Union to start establishing ties. “During that time based on absolutely ideological, politicized reasons, the EU considered impossible viewing the EAEU as a full partner. This prejudice is being maintained also today. But reasonable people appeared in Brussels. And the European Economic Commission, the European External Action Service established ties at expert level with the experts of the Eurasian Economic Commission. Now there is an interest towards the fact that these expert ties become permanent”, Lavrov noted.

He said this is the first step since life itself will force the European partners to work with the EAEU, EEC Board which now is chaired by Armenian citizen.

“I am quite optimistic over the future relations of the EAEU and EU. Although that future will not come very soon, but life will force to gradually move forward. I am convinced that Armenia’s representative Tigran Sargsyan, who is the chairman of the EEC Baord, will help on this path”, Sergey Lavrov said.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan