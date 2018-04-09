Queen Elizabeth II congratulates Armenia’s President on inauguration

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms Her Majesty Elizabeth II congratulated Armen Sarkissian on being sworn in as President of Armenia, the President’s Office told ARMENPRESS.

The Queen’s message reads:

“I would like to convey my sincere congratulations to you on the occasion of assuming the office of President of Armenia. I convey my warm wishes to you and the Armenian people and I expect to continue the excellent relations between our two countries”.

