Queen Elizabeth II congratulates Armenia’s President on inauguration
YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms Her Majesty Elizabeth II congratulated Armen Sarkissian on being sworn in as President of Armenia, the President’s Office told ARMENPRESS.
The Queen’s message reads:
“I would like to convey my sincere congratulations to you on the occasion of assuming the office of President of Armenia. I convey my warm wishes to you and the Armenian people and I expect to continue the excellent relations between our two countries”.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
- 15:01 President Sarkissian honors fallen heroes in Yerablur Pantheon after inauguration
- 14:50 FM Lavrov considers Armenia’s experience to develop relations with EAEU and EU successful
- 14:44 Queen Elizabeth II congratulates Armenia’s President on inauguration
- 14:43 Turkey must return Afrin under Damascus’ control – Russian FM
- 13:48 Speaker Babloyan believes President Armen Sarkissian will serve his entire knowledge for increasing welfare of Armenian citizens
- 13:33 We must shape a new, young Armenia – new president
- 13:28 ‘We can make Armenia bridge of new technologies and solutions between East and West’ – President Armen Sarkissian
- 13:26 Our people succeeded in not only standing up, but also representing itself to the world dignifiedly
- 13:23 Int’l recognition of Armenian Genocide isn’t end in itself, rather important step for ruling out repetition anywhere in the world – President Armen Sarkissian
- 13:07 Newly-elected President of Armenia highlights Serzh Sargsyan’s political foresight, skill of state figure and organizer
- 13:00 “A colossal responsibility before the country, people and history” – Sarkissian on being sworn in as President of Armenia
- 12:48 Sarkissian’s rich experience to contribute to productive service as President, says Catholicos Garegin II
- 12:46 Powerful Armenia and strong Artsakh first guarantees for NK conflict settlement – Armen Sarkissian
- 12:28 Armen Sarkissian sworn in as 4th President of Armenia
- 11:54 Armenian jewelry products presented to buyers in Central Asia
- 11:51 Dignitaries arrive for inauguration of President-elect Armen Sarkissian
- 11:44 President-elect, Mrs. Sarkissian hosted at Presidential Residence ahead of inauguration ceremony
- 11:22 Armenia-Russia relations have allied, strategic partnership nature, says FM Lavrov
- 11:16 Presidential spokesman relieved from office
- 11:08 President Sargsyan relieves assistants from office
- 11:05 Livestock killed in Armenian village as Azerbaijan opens gunfire in Tavush province
- 10:59 “Noramut Restart”: Mkhitaryan sisters, duduk, dhol and Serj Tankian
- 10:21 NK conflict settlement is among priorities of Russia, says FM Lavrov
- 10:19 China bans export of materials for weapons of mass destruction to North Korea
- 10:06 Five killed in Argentina plane crash
- 09:55 Trump, Macron agree Assad regime should be held accountable for human rights violations in Syria
- 09:50 Missile strike delivered against air base in Syria’s Homs province
- 09:32 Guard of Honor ceremonially transport 7th century Bible, original book of Constitution and State Flag to presidential inauguration venue
- 07:55 New chapter in Armenian politics: Historic transitioning to parliamentary system, Armen Sarkissian’s inauguration as President to mark new era
- 04.08-22:01 Arsene Wenger gives update on Mkhitaryan’s injury
- 04.08-11:42 Armenian military suppresses Azerbaijani gunfire attack along state border in Nakhijevan section
- 04.07-20:02 Serzh Sargsyan and Karen Karapetyan meet last time as President and Prime Minister
- 04.07-19:42 Terror in Germany – there are victims and injured
- 04.07-19:19 A number of members of President's Staff of Armenia sacked from job
- 04.07-19:02 President Sargsyan awards Ivan Volinkin with Order of Friendship
11:07, 04.05.2018
Viewed 7505 times Armenia negotiates with Elon Musk’s Tesla for energy storage battery project
16:29, 04.02.2018
Viewed 2818 times The only Armenian living in Derik district of Turkey’s Mardin Province celebrates Easter at Armenian Church
20:05, 04.06.2018
Viewed 2520 times Mkhitaryan will miss the rest of the season due to knee injury – Mirror
16:34, 04.04.2018
Viewed 2460 times Henrikh Mkhitaryan wins Arsenal’s Player of the Month, Goal of the Month
21:14, 04.03.2018
Viewed 1505 times “March for Justice” dedicated to 103rd anniversary of Armenian Genocide do be held in Los Angeles