Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 April

Queen Elizabeth II congratulates Armenia’s President on inauguration


YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms Her Majesty Elizabeth II congratulated Armen Sarkissian on being sworn in as President of Armenia, the President’s Office told ARMENPRESS.

The Queen’s message reads:

“I would like to convey my sincere congratulations to you on the occasion of assuming the office of President of Armenia. I convey my warm wishes to you and the Armenian people and I expect to continue the excellent relations between our two countries”.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration