Turkey must return Afrin under Damascus’ control – Russian FM

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Moscow hopes that Turkey will return control of Afrin to the Syrian government, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said during a press conference, RIA Novosti reports.

“President Erdogan never announced that Turkey wants to occupy Afrin. And we always proceed from the fact that now the easiest way to normalize the situation in Afirn, when the Turkish representatives say the main goals proposed by them are achieved there, would be to return the territory under the Syrian government’s control. We have been never been guided by another position”, the Russian FM said.

