Speaker Babloyan believes President Armen Sarkissian will serve his entire knowledge for increasing welfare of Armenian citizens

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia Ara Babloyan believes that newly-elected President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian will serve his entire knowledge and life experience for implementation of pan-national goals and strengthening of unity, reports Armenpress.

“Dear Mr. President, on behalf of the Armenian Parliament and personally myself I congratulate you on being elected to the high post of the President of Armenia and assuming the Office. Mr. President, being familiar with the path you passed, I am convinced that you will serve your life experience and knowledge for increasing the welfare of the Armenian citizens. I once again congratulate you on assuming this responsible post”, Speaker Babloyan said in his remarks at the special session of the Parliament in the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex on April 9.

April 9 marks Armenia’s transitioning to a parliamentary system, and the end of tenure of President Serzh Sargsyan. Armen Sarkissian took the Oath of Office of President of Armenia midday April 9 at a special session of the Armenian Parliament. Sarkissian was sworn into office by placing his right hand on the original book of the Constitution of Armenia and a 7th century Bible.

