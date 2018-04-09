We must shape a new, young Armenia – new president

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s new President Armen Sarkissian reassures the youth of Armenia, Artsakh and the Diaspora that he will always support them not only as president but also as a man having certain experience in science and technology.

“We are living in an ever-changing world full of various dangers, threats and challenges. But it is also full of new and attractive opportunities for us. And whether we will be able to use these historic opportunities depends on us. And it depends on us as to what kind of Armenia we want to shape in the 21st century. Armenia, which will be able to withstand the century’s challenges and take a worthy place among advanced nations. This, certainly is an historic opportunity,” Sarkissian said.

The new president called the 21st century a century of scientific leap.

“Compared to this we must shape a new, young Armenia. A dynamic, flexible and creative Armenia. A country which will embody the wisdom and talent of our people, which will be in line with the aspirations of all of us and will become the source of pride and excitement of all. A fatherland for all Armenians of the world. Glory to the Republic of Armenia. Glory to Artsakh. Glory to the Armenian people. God bless us all”, he president said in the end of his remarks.

Armen Sarkissian took the Oath of Office of President of Armenia midday April 9 at a special session of the Armenian Parliament.

Sarkissian was sworn into office by placing his right hand on the original book of the Constitution of Armenia and a 7th century Bible.

“By assuming office of President of Armenia, I swear to be committed to the Constitution of Armenia, to be impartial during fulfillment of my powers, to be guided solely by state and pan-national interests and to contribute my entire strength for the strengthening of national unity. May Gold help me”, Sarkissian said.

The swearing-in was followed by the national anthem of Armenia, and remarks and blessings from Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II.

April 9 marks Armenia’s transitioning to a parliamentary system, and the end of tenure of President Serzh Sargsyan.

In accordance to the Constitution, the government is expected to resign. Cabinet members will serve as acting ministers until a new government is formed.

