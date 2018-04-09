‘We can make Armenia bridge of new technologies and solutions between East and West’ – President Armen Sarkissian

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Comprehensive strengthening of Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora unity must be among priorities of implementation of pan-national goals, newly-elected President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian said in his remarks at the special session of the Parliament on April 9 in the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex, Armenpress reports.

“For the sake of pan-national goals and implementation of these goals, the comprehensive strengthening of the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora unity and further effective utilization of its potential must be among our priorities. Church is the most important pillar of our national unity: a global, national structure across which our people gathered for centuries. We must do everything possible to eliminate artificial contradictions and understand the real power of our unity. We need to develop new effective mechanisms for solving pan-national issues and serving these solutions, a common agenda, responsibility and united effort. I am confident we will reach the perception and implementation of this formula a day before. Small country, global nation – this is our essence”, Armen Sarkissian noted.

He emphasized that faith, trust, justice and daily good work are the values that can promote the society’s creative power and energy. “The belief and trust towards today and tomorrow, the clear vision aimed at boosting economy and its tangible results can not only promote the economic growth, the flow of domestic and foreign investments, but also to stop emigration. Moreover, to return many of compatriots to their homeland. However, no matter how attractive and economically grounded the promises for bright future are, people want to see the results in their daily life, and they are right. The world we live in and the world where our children will live, changes rapidly and turns into a huge field of competition. We need to be ready for that, make investments in the fields of science, new technologies, education and culture, establish communications with the world’s best scientific, educational and research centers, from east to west, north to south. We must bring new ideas, exchange the best experience and based on this create our unique solutions and propose them to the world. I am confident that we are be able to make Armenia an attractive partner, a bridge of new technologies and solutions between the East and the West. This is our future”, Armen Sarkissian said.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan