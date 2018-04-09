Our people succeeded in not only standing up, but also representing itself to the world dignifiedly

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Armen Sarkissian, the 4th President of Armenia, assured in his remarks following his inauguration on Monday that Armenia and the entire Armenian people are supporting Artsakh and will fight for its fair rights.

President Sarkissian emphasized that our present generations not only had the luck to proclaim a third republic, but also establish the independence of the fatherland, strengthen sovereignty and create a firm and powerful military.

“The victorious liberation war waged for Artsakh returned our national dignity to us. It raised our spirit, and let no one doubt today that Armenia and the entire Armenian people will fight for the fair rights of Artsakh….Glory and honor to our people and its heroes. Glory to the victorious Armenian army,” the President said.

Sargsyan said Armenia is now on the eve of the centennial of the first republic’s foundation and is transitioning to a new, parliamentary system of administration.

“Meaning, on one hand we have a hundred years of history of republic orders, and on the other hand we begin a new chapter,” the President said.

“One century ago, after most difficult losses of the Armenian people, when human efforts and deeds were required to save the small piece of land which was left to us from our great fatherland, in honor of the previous generations, during both the first, and second republics our people were able to not only stand up, straighten its back, but also to represent itself in a dignified manner to the world”.

Armen Sarkissian took the Oath of Office of President of Armenia midday April 9 at a special session of the Armenian Parliament.

Sarkissian was sworn into office by placing his right hand on the original book of the Constitution of Armenia and a 7th century Bible.

“By assuming office of President of Armenia, I swear to be committed to the Constitution of Armenia, to be impartial during fulfillment of my powers, to be guided solely by state and pan-national interests and to contribute my entire strength for the strengthening of national unity. May Gold help me”, Sarkissian said.

The swearing-in was followed by the national anthem of Armenia, and remarks and blessings from Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II.

April 9 marks Armenia’s transitioning to a parliamentary system, and the end of tenure of President Serzh Sargsyan.

In accordance to the Constitution, the government is expected to resign. Cabinet members will serve as acting ministers until a new government is formed.

