Int’l recognition of Armenian Genocide isn’t end in itself, rather important step for ruling out repetition anywhere in the world – President Armen Sarkissian

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. The heroic past and experience of the Armenian people show that the history of Armenians is most of all a history of spirit.

Without spirit and faith, it wouldn’t be possible to reach the present days from the deep antiquity and to abreast proceed during that time with the advanced humanity and bring contribution to global progress, Armen Sarkissian said in remarks after being inaugurated as 4th President of Armenia on April 9.

“We were at the origins of modern universal values, beginning from the Ancient Roman and Greek classical period, birth of Christianity until present days. We can truly be proud that we are descendants of a unique and special Armenian civilization which was formed and established on the Armenian Plateau during millennia”, the 4th President said.

Sarkissian stressed that the Armenian people interacted with different peoples and accumulated great experience of solidarity co-existence in different time and spatial dimensions. This is the very reason why Armenia is in favor of the exclusively peaceful solution of all conflicts. “We proved with our entire history that we are a creative, pacific and peaceful people. This is why Armenia is consistently promoting the policy of peaceful and negotiated solution of all conflicts and political problems. It is advancing the policy in the direction of preventing genocides and other crimes against humanity,” he said.

The President said that the Armenian Genocide should be a lesson of vigilance for all.

“Thus, today the recognition of the Armenian Genocide isn’t an end in itself, the international recognition and condemnation of this horrendous crime against humanity is an important step for the purpose of ruling out its repetition anywhere in the world,” Armen Sarkissian said in his remarks.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan