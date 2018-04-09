Newly-elected President of Armenia highlights Serzh Sargsyan’s political foresight, skill of state figure and organizer

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Newly-elected President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian attaches importance to Armenia’s membership to the Eurasian Economic Union and the establishment of partnership with the European Union by an agreement and highlights 3rd President Serzh Sargsyan’s contribution on this matter, reports Armenpress.

“Armenia’s membership to the Eurasian Economic Union and the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed with the European Union open new prospects and opportunities for country’s development, and the parliamentary system of governance creates the best conditions for that. In this sense I want to provide what is worthy to Serzh Sargsyan’s political foresight, his skill as a state figure and organizer”, Armen Sarkissian said in his remarks after assuming office as 4th President of Armenia on April 9.

He said over the past three decades huge works have been carried out in Armenia, and here the three Presidents of the Republic – Levon Ter-Petrosyan, Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan, had their contribution.

“Of course, time will give a complete assessment to the path we passed, but today it can be confidently and with all objectivity stated that in the conditions of the collapse of the USSR, the Spitak devastating earthquake, Artsakh war, collapsed economy and blockade, we managed to create a country with a solid public administration system, an idea of open society and guided by universal values. Contrary to existing problems, this is a historical, very important achievement”, Armen Sarkissian said, adding that Armenia enjoys the respect of world community and the reputation of a reliable partner.

April 9 marks Armenia’s transitioning to a parliamentary system, and the end of tenure of President Serzh Sargsyan. Armen Sarkissian took the Oath of Office of President of Armenia midday April 9 at a special session of the Armenian Parliament. Sarkissian was sworn into office by placing his right hand on the original book of the Constitution of Armenia and a 7th century Bible.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan