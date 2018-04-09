“A colossal responsibility before the country, people and history” – Sarkissian on being sworn in as President of Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. 4th President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian said taking office as President is a huge responsibility before the country, the people and history.

“Today I have the great honor of assuming the office of President” – these were the first words of the new President after being sworn into office.

The inauguration took place midday April 9 at a special session of parliament which was convened in the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex in Yerevan.

“Your Holiness,

Distinguished Mr. President and Mrs. Sargsyan,

Distinguished Speaker of Parliament,

Dear Members of Parliament,

Distinguished Mr. Prime Minister,

Members of Cabinet,

Your Excellencies, diplomats, dear citizens of Armenia, dear fellow Armenians and guests,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Today I have the great honor of assuming the high office of President of Armenia. It drives me to strain all my strength and vigor to justify the confidence which the parliament displayed for me on March 2, to also justify the hopes which the most various layers of the Armenian population have in me – from scholars to ordinary citizens, as well as our countrymen from Artsakh and the Diaspora, who are caringly following the achievements and struggles in their Fatherland,” Sarkissian said.

Sarkissian said that faith for the future of the country and the people gives him strength, faith for the diligence and talent of the citizens of Armenia and our brothers and sisters living all over the world.

Armen Sarkissian took the Oath of Office of President of Armenia midday April 9 at a special session of the Armenian Parliament.

Sarkissian was sworn into office by placing his right hand on the original book of the Constitution of Armenia and a 7th century Bible.

“By assuming office of President of Armenia, I swear to be committed to the Constitution of Armenia, to be impartial during fulfillment of my powers, to be guided solely by state and pan-national interests and to contribute my entire strength for the strengthening of national unity. May Gold help me”, Sarkissian said.

The swearing-in was followed by the national anthem of Armenia, and remarks and blessings from Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II.

April 9 marks Armenia’s transitioning to a parliamentary system, and the end of tenure of President Serzh Sargsyan.

In accordance to the Constitution, the government is expected to resign. Cabinet members will serve as acting ministers until a new government is formed.

