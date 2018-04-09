Sarkissian’s rich experience to contribute to productive service as President, says Catholicos Garegin II

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. The rich experience of the 4th President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, wide recognition in both Armenia and the Diaspora must greatly contribute in fructifying his service as President, Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II said in remarks at the inauguration ceremony of the 4th President after Sarkissian was sworn into office.

“Our independent statehood is the dignity and pride of our entire nation”, the Catholicos said.

Addressing the new President, the Catholicos said: “We bring our blessing, congratulations and good wishes to You for being elected to the high position of President and on the occasion of the inauguration. You have brought effective efforts in our country’s life as Armenia’s Prime Minister, you had successes in the diplomatic arena, and also brought contribution in our national-church field with honest charity. Today, with this swearing-in ceremony, you reaffirm your pledge in serving the country and our people with all readiness and commitment, in bringing effort and vigor for the development of our country, the welfare of our people, unity of Armenians and the bright future of all Armenians,” the Catholicos said in part.

After remarks, the Catholicos invited the audience for a standing prayer.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan