Powerful Armenia and strong Artsakh first guarantees for NK conflict settlement – Armen Sarkissian

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Powerful Armenia and strong Artsakh are the first guarantees for peaceful and negotiated settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian said in his remarks after the inauguration ceremony at the special session of the Parliament in the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex on April 9, Armenpress reports.

“Today the peaceful and negotiated settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict remains a key issue for our country and whole people. Its first guarantee are powerful Armenia and strong Artsakh. In order to achieve fair solution and protect the inseparable rights of the people of Artsakh, we must continue building firm, economically developing, flourishing and strong Armenia. For such Armenia we must provide the best environment for self-expression of our citizen”, the President said.

Armen Sarkissian said it’s necessary to jointly fight against all negative and defective phenomena existing in the state system, public, environment, starting from corruption to social injustice, from indifference to irresponsibility. “It is necessary for each of us to act in this uncompromising and fair fight. We will succeed if we not only criticize, but also propose to unite and work jointly instead of creating watersheds”, Armen Sarkissian said.

Armen Sarkissian took the Oath of Office of President of Armenia midday April 9 at a special session of the Armenian Parliament. Sarkissian was sworn into office by placing his right hand on the original book of the Constitution of Armenia and a 7th century Bible.

“By assuming office of President of Armenia, I swear to be committed to the Constitution of Armenia, to be impartial during fulfillment of my powers, to be guided solely by state and pan-national interests and to contribute my entire strength for the strengthening of national unity. May Gold help me”, Sarkissian said.

The swearing-in was followed by the national anthem of Armenia, and remarks and blessings from Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II.

April 9 marks Armenia’s transitioning to a parliamentary system, and the end of tenure of President Serzh Sargsyan. In accordance to the Constitution, the government is expected to resign. Cabinet members will serve as acting ministers until a new government is formed.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan