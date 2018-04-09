Armen Sarkissian sworn in as 4th President of Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Armen Sarkissian took the Oath of Office of President of Armenia midday April 9 at a special session of the Armenian Parliament.

Sarkissian was sworn into office by placing his right hand on the original book of the Constitution of Armenia and a 7th century Bible.

“By assuming office of President of Armenia, I swear to be committed to the Constitution of Armenia, to be impartial during fulfillment of my powers, to be guided solely by state and pan-national interests and to contribute my entire strength for the strengthening of national unity. May Gold help me”, Sarkissian said.

The swearing-in was followed by the national anthem of Armenia, and remarks and blessings from Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II.

The 4th President of Armenia delivered a speech afterwards.

April 9 marks Armenia’s transitioning to a parliamentary system, and the end of tenure of President Serzh Sargsyan.

In accordance to the Constitution, the government is expected to resign. Cabinet members will serve as acting ministers until a new government is formed.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan