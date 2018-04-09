Armenian jewelry products presented to buyers in Central Asia

YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. With the support of Business Armenia, 7 Armenian producers participated in the 30th “Aru Almaty” international jewelry exhibition in Kazakhstan on 5-8 April, 2018.The specialized expo is held twice a year with the support of the Government of Kazakhstan and the National Association of Jewelers, Business Armenia told Armenpress.

"Aru Almaty" is viewed as a potential gateway for our producers to the large Asian market. It is the only international jewelry exhibition in Kazakhstan and throughout Central Asia. As a result of last year's participation, Armenian producers have signed export contracts worth of 38 million drams, and the "Mitsario Gold" company has opened a branch in Kazakhstan.

“Specialized exhibition-sale is a very favorable platform to meet retail and wholesale buyers and make deals. Especially taking into account that Asian countries have started to recover from the crisis, restoring the jewelry trade and market turnover volumes. We aim at utilizing this growth rate to restore and increase Armenian jewelry exports and sales in Kazakhstan and the neighboring region”, stated the International Commerce team leader Mr. Narek Aleksanyan.

Hundreds of companies from Armenia, Belgium, India, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, the Czech Republic, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan are participating in the international exhibitions Aru Almaty.