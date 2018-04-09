Dignitaries arrive for inauguration of President-elect Armen Sarkissian
YEREVAN, APRIL 9, ARMENPRESS. Dignitaries and guests are arriving at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex in Yerevan for the inauguration of President-elect Armen Sarkissian.
Numerous foreign guests, dignitaries, Armenian officials, foreign Ambassadors and others are among the participants.
Guests include prominent Armenians from the Diaspora, artists, diplomats and lawmakers.
The inauguration ceremony will start at 12:00.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
